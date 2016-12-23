Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jose Mourinho hints that Man United will be Zlatan Ibrahimovic's last club

After recovering from a relative dip in form, it's fair to say that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back to approaching his best.

With 16 goals in 25 appearances to his name so far this season and though he had initially agreed a one-year deal when he joined from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, Jose Mourinho has revealed that the club have triggered the option to extend by another year.

The 35-year-old has been the subject of some big money offers from both the United States and China recently, but Mourinho has stated that that may not be the route he will take.

Moves like this, for most ageing footballers, represent one last pay day before hanging the boots up, but Mourinho believes Ibrahimovic will retire while at the top of his game.

And in doing so, he went on to explain that the veteran still has a lot to offer despite not getting any younger.

“I’m really happy for him because maybe some people could think top scorer but not anymore at 35, not anymore because the Premier League is not Ligue 1 but 35 for him is the same as 25," he said as per the Daily Mirror.

"He scores goals and plays well and I am really happy for him because he will end his career in a high, he’s not ending his career in America or China so I’m really pleased with him, his record is good, it can improve, with no penalties, which is amazing.

"He had one penalty in 17 Premier League matches so I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Ibrahimovic has been one of the key factors behind United's revival, and the way he has linked up with the so called lesser members of the club's squad has been nothing short of impressive.

There had been doubts about his ability to perform at Premier League level earlier in the season, but he has now recovered that early season form to prove exactly why he is one of the best strikers in the game at the ripe old age of 35.

