The NFL MVP award always sparks some debate each year. Usually by now, however, we have a good idea of who the frontrunner is.

This year is different.

Derek Carr captivated audiences with his remarkable leadership for much of the regular season, but has looked much less like a star over the past few weeks.

Tom Brady served a four-game suspension to start the year and, while he’s been phenomenal since returning, his success has been dampened by the fact that the Patriots went 3-1 without him.

Guys like Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers have performed admirably, but have gone somewhat unnoticed because of two rookies on the Dallas Cowboys that seem to be hogging all the attention: Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

As of right now, it’s Elliott that is capturing the attention of oddsmakers, as he has 15-8 odds at earning the honor.

So far this year, Elliott has rushed for an NFL-leading 1,551 yards on 5.0 yards per carry with 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing, one receiving). He has also caught 31 passes for 351 yards in one of the most prolific offenses in the game.

Zee is also just 21-years-old, which would make him the youngest MVP in NFL history. He would be the second rookie ever to win the illustrious award, joining the legendary Jim Brown who won it in 1957 with the Cleveland Browns.

Further, he set the Cowboys record for most yards and rushing touchdowns by a rookie.

He needs just 258 more yards to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rookie rushing record.

At 12-2, Dallas is at the center of attention. “America’s Team” already clinched the division and the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC playoffs. While the threat of Elliott resting in one or both of the following two games (against the Lions and Eagles) remains, he seems to have a solid grasp of the No. 1 spot at this point in time.

