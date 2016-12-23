Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Oscar and David Luiz.

Chelsea have made a ridiculous profit from player sales since 2014

Roman Abramovich knows how to make money, that much is certain.

The Russian took control of Chelsea in 2003 and has since built an empire at Stamford Bridge, his billions yielding four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

However, while Abramovich has invested heavily in recruitment, he's demonstrated his entrepreneurial flair by recouping much of the money he's spent.

In 2011, for example, Chelsea signed David Luiz from Benfica for £21.3 million and three years later they sold the Brazilian to Paris Saint-Germain for a whopping £50 million.

And most recently, Oscar agreed a £60 million move to Shanghai SIPG having joined Chelsea in 2012 for a meagre £19 million.

Simply put, the Blues have made a huge profit from buying and selling players over the years.

So successful have Chelsea been in the transfer window, in fact, that they've recorded a staggering profit of over £130 million since 2014 by selling a select few individuals.

Here are the players they have sold over the past two years - excluding Fernando Torres and Filipe Luis - alongside the price they paid.

OSCAR I BOUGHT FOR £19M I SOLD FOR £60M

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

DAVID LUIZ I BOUGHT FOR 21.3M I SOLD FOR £50M

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League

JUAN MATA I BOUGHT FOR £23.5M I SOLD FOR £37.1M

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

ROMELU LUKAKU I BOUGHT FOR 18M I SOLD FOR £28M

Everton v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Sixth Round

RAMIRES I BOUGHT FOR £18M I SOLD FOR £25M

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

ANDRE SCHURRLE I BOUGHT FOR £18M I SOLD FOR £22M

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

KEVIN DE BRUYNE I BOUGHT FOR £7M I SOLD FOR £18M

FBL-US-CHELSEA-AC MILAN

PAPY DJILOBODJI I BOUGHT FOR £4M I SOLD FOR £8M

Sunderland v Everton - Premier League

Chelsea have lost two players to the Chinese Super League over the last year and Antonio Conte believes their financial power is a concern.

"The Chinese market is a danger for all," he said recently. "Not only for Chelsea, but all the teams in the world.

"But I think we must concentrate on our work, not think that in China there is a lot of money and they can arrive to take the players there."

Not that Conte's complaining, he's just pocketed £60 million.

