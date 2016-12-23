Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Finn Balor.

Finn Balor says he's feeling 'rejuvenated' and is staying positive despite injury

Finn Balor has been out of action from the WWE since SummerSlam when he injured his shoulder and required surgery. It came at the worst time for him too, as he had just reached the top of the mountain by winning the WWE Universal championship.

It was the first time The Demon King had time off from wrestling in about 10 years, and he wished it never happened. It was going to be a long road before he would be able to return back to the ring. He was crushed.

However, in a recent interview with The Sun, Balor spoke about how he has managed to rejuvenate himself since the initial days following the injury, and how himself and another previously injured superstar Neville managed to lean on one another to get through this journey.

He said: "Myself and Neville have been friends since 2002 and had similar journeys so it has not just been injuries that have encouraged us to lean on each other. It's been the adjusting to dojos in Japan or upping sticks and moving to America, the adjustment of working for WWE. So me and Neville have leaned on each other for everything over the last couple of years.

"It was unfortunate what happened to both of us but I try to look at the positive situations from everything and for me timing was bad but I have the chance to step back and assess where I am and maybe come back a little bit rejuvenated."

There has been mixed speculation that Balor could return in time for the Royal Rumble, or be a surprise entrant at the event in order to try and regain the Universal title. There have also been rumours that current Universal champion Kevin Owens could be Balor's WrestleMania 33 opponent.

What a stage that would be for Balor to reclaim the title, and against a wrestler he's had so many good matches with.

Before his injury, The Demon King was the Universal champion, and you would expect the WWE wants to reignite that storyline to continue what they were going to do with him. Many members of the WWE universe wouldn't be able to contain their excitement if the company decides to keep going with this plan.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Triple H
Triple H

