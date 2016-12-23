The Clippers may be without Blake Griffin, but it seems like Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and company are up to the challenge of playing without him.

En route to an impressive 106-101 victory, Jordan scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 25 minutes.

However, two of those 11 points were downright disrespectful. If you’re a Pau Gasol fan, you might want to look away.

Midway through the first quarter, Jordan received a pass in the lane from Paul and then rose up over an unsuspecting Gasol, who stood no chance of contesting the ball over the rim.

As someone who has made a living at posterizing his opponents, Jordan’s athleticism is unmatched by nearly every other big man in the NBA.

While the rest of his offensive game is non-existent (including his horrific free throw attempts) his dunking skills have led him to hold the NBA record for the highest career field goal percentage.

Not only has Jordan converted 66.86 percent of his field goals throughout the course of his career, but he holds that mark by over seven percentage points over the second guy on the list, Tyson Chandler.

Knocking him for his lack of versatility on the offensive end is fine, but keep in mind that he’s making well over $20 million a year in a max deal while dunking on everyone.

In other words, he’s laughing all the way to the bank as the mayor of Lob City.