In 2004, Shaquille O’Neal arrived in Miami on an 18-wheeler with “Diesel Power” written in big bold letters on the side. Thousands of fans greeted him and his monster ride outside the American Airlines Arena that summer.

From that July day onward, their beloved franchise would never be the same. The center was traded from Los Angeles to Miami in a blockbuster trade that would have ramification over the ensuing decade of NBA action.

O’Neal’s arrival in Miami changed the club’s fortunes as they claimed the first title in their history in 2006. He had promised a championship on the day he arrived and he quickly fulfilled that promise. Now, the diesel has parked and the Heat took time to honor one of their former champions.

His jersey was lifted to the rafters last night and the community gathered to celebrate the largest personality that ever suited up for the team. The organization donated $50,000 to his charity and presented him with a replica jersey banner.

Pat Riley even made sure that a small replica of the truck that The Diesel rode in on was present at his ceremony. Some speculated that the manner in which the center left South Beach would mean that his number wouldn’t be retired for some time.

Miami is trudging through a down year after losing franchise cornerstone Dwyane Wade in free agency. Thoughts about the better days could only help the fans.

Sometimes the little things get in the way and when real greatness is remembered, only the biggest things matter. Championships and Shaq definitely qualify.