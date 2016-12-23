Watch: John Terry scares Gary Cahill with hilarious surprise prank

We all love a prank, especially one where the recipient gets the daylights scared out of them.

And while John Terry may not be a comedy genus, his little jump on defensive partner Gary Cahill is genuinely hilarious.

The former England skipper seems to be in good spirits these days, despite his playing time being limited in his old age, and with it being Christmas he decided to share a laugh with his followers on social media.

While hiding around a corner in a corridor at Chelsea's Cobham training complex, the 36-year-old flashed a cheeky grin at the camera before waiting for his victim to appear.

And as he did, he let out a childish scream that clearly got the better of his colleague, as he let out one of his own.

And it is Cahill's reaction take makes the video so funny.

Cahill was carrying a hot drink of some kind, and very nearly dropped it, but luckily his reactions with hot drinks are just as sharp as his reactions on the pitch.

The atmosphere among the Chelsea squad is sky high right now, as they head into Christmas with a seven point lead at the top of the table.

And Terry himself seems at peace with the new chapter in his career that is coming his way.

He is already making plans for his post-playing career by taking his coaching badges, but while he is doing that there is still talk of him penning a new one-year extension with the club to remain in the squad for another season.

Hopefully he'll sign it so we have more videos like this!

