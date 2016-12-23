Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lionel Messi.

Luis Enrique explains what would happen if Lionel Messi played centre-back

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo might have won the 2016 Ballon d'Or, but according to Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, he still doesn't compare to Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview with BarcaTV, per ESPN, he said: "It's ridiculous that they're comparing awards - the Melon d'Or or whatever they want to compare. It's ridiculous.

"Not to take anything away or disrespect current players, I'm thinking about past players, too. There's no room for comparisons.

Article continues below

"Don't forget to compare Messi to players from many years ago. The level was far inferior physically then, players are more prepared today, stronger physically, skills wise, better coaches giving them more info.

"There will never be another player like him."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

So highly does Enrique rate Messi that, in the same interview, he explained how the 29-year-old would still be an incredible player if he played at centre-back.

The Barcelona manager went as far to say - even if joking - that Messi would be his best defender if he played at the heart of defence (see below).

"Messi can play any position he wants," he added. "If I put him at centre-back, he'd be the best defender in the team. He's just different."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu hopes that Messi will not only extend his stay at the club but retire there, saying: "We'd like him to finish his career here. Messi wants to continue because he's happy, it's his club.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL

"Messi loves this club. He's another Catalan. I'm sure he'll retire here. The names Messi and Barca go hand in hand.

"Messi is the best player in history, we'd like him to finish his career here and we'll work hard to make sure of that."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Luis Suarez
Football
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
UEFA Champions League
Neymar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again