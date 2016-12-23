Cristiano Ronaldo might have won the 2016 Ballon d'Or, but according to Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, he still doesn't compare to Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview with BarcaTV, per ESPN, he said: "It's ridiculous that they're comparing awards - the Melon d'Or or whatever they want to compare. It's ridiculous.

"Not to take anything away or disrespect current players, I'm thinking about past players, too. There's no room for comparisons.

"Don't forget to compare Messi to players from many years ago. The level was far inferior physically then, players are more prepared today, stronger physically, skills wise, better coaches giving them more info.

"There will never be another player like him."

So highly does Enrique rate Messi that, in the same interview, he explained how the 29-year-old would still be an incredible player if he played at centre-back.

The Barcelona manager went as far to say - even if joking - that Messi would be his best defender if he played at the heart of defence (see below).

"Messi can play any position he wants," he added. "If I put him at centre-back, he'd be the best defender in the team. He's just different."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu hopes that Messi will not only extend his stay at the club but retire there, saying: "We'd like him to finish his career here. Messi wants to continue because he's happy, it's his club.

"Messi loves this club. He's another Catalan. I'm sure he'll retire here. The names Messi and Barca go hand in hand.

"Messi is the best player in history, we'd like him to finish his career here and we'll work hard to make sure of that."

