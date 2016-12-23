Your team is trailing by a goal to nil in the last minute of the Champions League final when they win a free-kick 25 yards from goal.

Who do you want standing over it?

West Ham star Dimitri Payet, who has developed a reputation for being a free-kick specialist, would be a very popular choice.

The Frenchman has scored EIGHT free-kicks for club and country in 2016. And we’re not talking shabby ones, either. Payet's set-pieces are works of art, curled beautifully into the top corner or round the wall.

Every time he lines up to take one, West Ham fans get excited and opponents fear the worst. Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman summed it up best after Payet scored a stunner against his side in September.

“You give a player of Payet’s quality a free-kick on the edge of the box and it’s tantamount to a penalty,” Coleman said, via BBC Sport.

GiveMeSport has a look at eight times in 2016 Payet left us speechless.

West Ham vs Bournemouth | Premier League | 12/01/16

Trailing 1-0, West Ham needed a moment of magic. Payet provided it.

He bent the ball over the wall - with the help of a slight deflection - and into the top left. The ball shaved the underside of the crossbar as it flew into the net, emphasising just how perfect the strike was.

West Ham vs Blackburn Rovers | FA Cup 5th round | 21/02/16

Watch Payet immediately after he hits the ball. He instantly knew it was going in.

West Ham vs Manchester United | FA Cup QF | 13/03/16

David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored terrific free-kicks at Old Trafford and Payet joined them with his 30-yard effort in the FA Cup.

The 29-year-old probably intended to hit it against the post to avoid the outstretched David de Gea.

France vs Russia | International friendly | 29/03/16

Payet’s first touch in France’s friendly against Russia resulted in a goal. Talk about an introduction.

Yuri Lodygin got a hand to the ball but the pace deemed his attempt to keep it out worthless.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace | Premier League | 02/04/16

Who else thought this one was sailing over the bar as soon as Payet struck it?

Payet sent the ball to the goalkeeper’s right in each of his four free-kicks in 2016 prior to this one. Wayne Hennessey, who takes a step to his right just before the ball is kicked, clearly didn’t expect him to change it up.

But even if the Crystal Palace ‘keeper had stayed where he was, he wouldn’t have kept it out. It was as if Payet aimed for an imaginary five pence piece just above Hennessey’s head and hit it.

It’s arguably the best of the lot.

France vs Cameroon | International friendly | 30/05/16

Payet made it six free-kicks in the first five months of the year with a spectacular effort against Cameroon.

From a difficult position out on the right, he smashed the ball across the goalkeeper and into the far left corner.

Just like Hennessey, Fabrice Ondoa tried to cheat by stepping to his left. That was a big mistake.

West Ham vs Accrington Stanley | EFL Cup | 21/09/16

A collective groan could be heard from the Accrington Stanley supporters inside the London Stadium when West Ham won a free-kick in the 96th minute of their EFL Cup tie in September.

The League Two outfit had managed to contain the Hammers until pretty much the last kick of the game.

“You wouldn’t really want anyone else,” the commentator says as Payet stands over the ball.

He then curls it into the back of the net. It was inevitable.

The best part? The Accrington Stanley player who begins clapping after the goal (0:56).

West Ham vs Liverpool | Premier League | 11/12/16

The West Ham man showcased his wide array of set-pieces with this one. He sent the ball high and into the top corner against Palace, but against the Reds he chose to kick it low, forcing Loris Karius to dive closer to the ground than he would have liked.

The Liverpool ‘keeper should have done better, but it was still an impressive effort nonetheless.

Joe Hart denied Payet...

Payet would have nine free-kicks in 2016 to his name but for Joe Hart. The Manchester City goalkeeper - now on loan at Torino - made a world-class save from the Frenchman in January.

Is Dimitri Payet the best free-kick taker in the world? Let us know in the comments section below!

