One of the latest big WWE rumours for WrestleMania 33 next year is that Roman Reigns will be facing Braun Strowman at the event for the WWE Universal championship.

After his actions on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, it looks like the company is set to take him to the next level on his push, as he is no longer taking on the nobodies or lower card talent each and every week.

The next couple of months could be huge for the former Wyatt Family member, as he is predicted to be one of the favourites to win the Royal Rumble at the end of January, before possibly going on to face Reigns at WrestleMania.

Why does WWE want to go in this direction with one of their major titles? According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via The Inquisitr), it has nothing to do with the company's ambition for Strowman to be the next big guy in the WWE.

Instead, it's actually to do with how the company wants the WWE universe to perceive the former Shield member.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez said on the Wrestling Observer Radio: “It’s Roman Reigns vs. the big giant. Why do you think they did Roman Reigns vs. Big Show all those times? That’s how you get a babyface over, he’s gotta beat a big giant. It’s Vince McMahon 101.

"It didn’t work the first time [with Big Show], and he did it 55 more times. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work, [Vince] just thinks it works.”

It's always a good storyline to do; the hero slaying the evil giant, but it's all about if the WWE universe will be willing to accept Reigns once more. Plus, it would be wasting Strowman's potential as a dominant force in the company.

Fingers crossed it works for the company otherwise it feels like WrestleMania is just going to be a time where the company tries to put over Reigns once more.

