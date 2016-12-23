Goran Dragic: Miami Heat's life after LeBron, D-Wade & Bosh
Goran Dragic: Miami Heat's life after LeBron, D-Wade & Bosh
Supremacy, in the NBA, is a non-guaranteed contract. Even the Los Angeles Lakers, for so many decades immune to irrelevance, have been cut from the roster of the contenders.
When Goran Dragic arrived at the Miami Heat in the February of 2015, he was told to ready himself for deep playoff runs despite the previous summer’s departure of LeBron James. With the Big Two of Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade remaining, the quicksilver Slovenian point guard had every intention of becoming an impactful third wheel.
“No-one said it was going to be easy,” Dragic told GiveMeSport. “But, of course, it’s a huge difference from last year to this year.
“But I feel we have got some good pieces in this team. We still need to find our identity in this league. So far, the luck has not been on our side. We try to develop the chemistry but it is what it is. It’s a part of the game. The only thing I can control is to run the team and try to make everybody better.
“This is my job. Try to tell what I see on the floor. How sometimes they should react. I can do that with the point guards and shooting guards but it’s harder with the bigs. I can only show them how to set a screen and how to roll. I don’t have that low post game that they require.
“But this is my ninth year in the league and I've been in a lot of games, some good seasons and some bad seasons. I can share the experiences that I got, and hopefully that helps with some players.”
With Miami dropping like a stone in December to tumble closer to the foot of the Eastern Conference standings than to the top, it already figures to be one of those negative years on Dragic’s body of work.
"I can share the experiences that I got, and hopefully that helps with some players.” - Goran Dragic
Ranked 25th offensively, injuries have taken their toll. Not just Bosh – whose health battle with blood clots has led the Heat to shift him irrevocably onto the injured list – but the likes of Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow have missed serious time.
All of which has thrown the spotlight on others to step up. Hassan Whiteside, fresh from his large contract extension, has been the only Heat player ever-present through the opening 29 games and pushed his career-high averages to 18.1 points and 14.8 rebounds.
The numbers stand out for the 27-year-old centre who is no longer an unpolished gem. “But he’s also understanding the responsibility of impacting on winning,” head coach Erik Spoelstra revealed. “That’s on all levels. If a 20-and-15 is not enough, what is required? More is required on all levels and that is in the details in leadership in meetings, practices shootarounds and a consistent approach during games.”
Whiteside has been putting in extra sessions, principally with assistant Juwan Howard, to upgrade his footwork. Dragic, even as the leading scorer, has not been exempt with his jump shot under an in-season reconstruction.
Unlike the Heat. Those halcyon days of four NBA Finals and two titles inside four years are long gone. Hollywood East has become an off-off Broadway act. No invites to play on Christmas. No magic wand from team president Pat Riley to lure free agents through the door.
A soft start to January will give way to a slew of giants ready to make a killing. Trades may be discussed. Long term considered.
“I feel that with this team, we are on the right track. We just need to get players back." - Dragic
Dragic, who has four years left on a $15.8 million annual deal, understands the burden on his shoulders. But the Slovene, who confirmed his intention to suit up at EuroBasket 2017, will not let the threat of obscurity over-hanging Miami weigh him down.
“It is a little bit harder but I’m by nature a positive guy,” he confirmed. “I know that when you’re winning, everything tastes better, even food. Everything is better. But sometimes, you need to go through those hard times and try to get better.
“I feel that with this team, we are on the right track. We just need to get players back. We’ve already proven we can play. Most of the games we’ve lost have been by three or four points. This is a young team and we need to get that experience.”
Supremacy is built on such hard labours but contention will not come tomorrow, or quickly afterward.
Article Comments