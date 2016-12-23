Goran Dragic: Miami Heat's life after LeBron, D-Wade & Bosh

“But this is my ninth year in the league and I've been in a lot of games, some good seasons and some bad seasons. I can share the experiences that I got, and hopefully that helps with some players.”



With Miami dropping like a stone in December to tumble closer to the foot of the Eastern Conference standings than to the top, it already figures to be one of those negative years on Dragic’s body of work.

Ranked 25th offensively, injuries have taken their toll. Not just Bosh – whose health battle with blood clots has led the Heat to shift him irrevocably onto the injured list – but the likes of Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow have missed serious time.



All of which has thrown the spotlight on others to step up. Hassan Whiteside, fresh from his large contract extension, has been the only Heat player ever-present through the opening 29 games and pushed his career-high averages to 18.1 points and 14.8 rebounds.

The numbers stand out for the 27-year-old centre who is no longer an unpolished gem. “But he’s also understanding the responsibility of impacting on winning,” head coach Erik Spoelstra revealed. “That’s on all levels. If a 20-and-15 is not enough, what is required? More is required on all levels and that is in the details in leadership in meetings, practices shootarounds and a consistent approach during games.”

Whiteside has been putting in extra sessions, principally with assistant Juwan Howard, to upgrade his footwork. Dragic, even as the leading scorer, has not been exempt with his jump shot under an in-season reconstruction.