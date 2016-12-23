Czech Republic tennis ace Petra Kvitova has started making significant progress in her road to recovery since the knife attack by an intruder at her home on Tuesday.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, she revealed that moving her fingers is the best Christmas present she could ask for.

Starting with her native language Czech, she looked seemingly in a relaxed demeanour, smiling and laughing ahead of addressing the press.

Article continues below

Sky Sports reported Kvitova saying: “I’m happy to tell you I’m feeling well.

“The medical staff, the police, my family and my team have all provided me with amazing support in this difficult situation.

Article continues below

“I want to thank each and every one of them for the important part they have played in the past four days.”

She also thanked her fans for the overwhelming support in the past few days.

“I have been overwhelmed by the flood of messages and love I have received from the tennis family, fans and the public - thank you.”

The 26-year-old suffered career-threatening injuries to her left hand, which was seen heavily bandaged as she spoke to the media in Prague, following her release from the hospital.

The intruder posed as an utilities man, thereby gaining access to her apartment in Prostejov, before pulling out a knife and putting it to Kvitova’s throat. She sustained the injuries while pulling the knife away.

The two-time Wimbledon champion underwent surgeries for nearly four hours after damaging tendons in all four of her fingers as well as her thumb alongside two nerves severely harmed.

She has been informed by the doctors that it will take three months for her to hold the racket, with an estimated time of her return to the court being six months.

However, Kvitova remains optimistic amidst such scenes and is hoping for a full recovery sooner rather than later.

She continued: “While what happened to me was very scary, I do not see myself as a victim, I do not feel sorry for myself and I will not look backwards.

“I will use all my energy to focus on my recovery and I will do everything I can to return to the sport I love as soon as possible. Yesterday morning, during a session with the doctor, I was able to move the fingers on my left hand. This to me is the greatest Christmas present I could have asked for.

“I am now looking forward to spending time with my family and I ask for privacy and peace as I start my journey towards a return to the tennis court.”

The attacker is still at large, but the police have released an identikit photo on Thursday with authorities making it a priority to catch the intruder as soon as possible.

As fans pray for Kvitova’s recuperation after a frightful week of horrific events in her hometown, the world number 11 is confident that she will be back to her best form once she makes her comeback in the months ahead.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms