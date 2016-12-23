Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ronaldo Messi.

Pep Guardiola: Why Lionel Messi is 'on another level' to Cristiano Ronaldo

By definition, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the world's best football player.

The Portuguese was awarded his fourth Ballon d'Or earlier this month following a year where he has won the Champions League with Real Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport in October, per Goal, Ronaldo insisted he is number one: "In my head, I am the best player in the world and I am working very hard every day with the ambition to be the strongest.

"It is then up to others to judge me. I always want to improve myself. I am very motivated and I believe that is the key behind my success on the pitch."

Like Ronaldo, Lionel Messi has millions of supporters around the world and one of those is former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

In an apparent response to Ronaldo winning the 2016 Ballon d'Or, Guardiola explained why Messi is not only the world's best, but "on another level" to his rivals.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's trip to Hull City, he said: "I agree with Luis [Enrique]. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best.

"He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

"With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo - congratulations to him for the award - I think Messi is on another level."

Guardiola alludes to Enrique's recent comments about how no one compares to Messi.

The current Barcelona manager told BarcaTV: "It's ridiculous that they're comparing awards - the Melon d'Or or whatever they want to compare. It's ridiculous.

"Not to take anything away or disrespect current players, I'm thinking about past players, too. There's no room for comparisons.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

"Don't forget to compare Messi to players from many years ago. The level was far inferior physically then, players are more prepared today, stronger physically, skills wise, better coaches giving them more info.

"There will never be another player like him."

"Messi can play any position he wants. If I put him at centre-back, he'd be the best defender in the team. He's just different."

