WWE superstars are some of the most hard working individuals on the planet as they pretty much work almost every single day of the year with very few days off.

However, working so many days in a row and putting the body through so many hits and bumps can cause injuries to occur, so there is an argument that the WWE should allow their performers to take more days off in order to allow for recovery.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of these supporters towards superstars getting more days off a year, as he believes it would give them valuable time to rest when needed.

He said on the latest edition of his podcast, according to NoDQ: "Well, I’m not going to sit here and be an advocate for mandatory 4 week break period, but I think it would be a pretty good idea to give the guys and gals a little bit of a break to step in there and take a load off of them to allow them to chill for a bit.

"Whether it’s to give them 4 weeks solid, or 2 weeks here and 2 weeks there; you know, the business of pro wrestling, or sports entertainment–whatever you want to call it, it’s a grind, and those men and women are working their a**es off, and sometimes when I look back on the way I was running–pretty damn fast."

He also mentioned how it would have been good if he had a stop during his career, but many superstars might be afraid of mentioning such an idea because it doesn't match up to Vince McMahon's work ethic. He believes it could even potentially lead to the person who suggested the idea no longer receiving a push or their push is stopped abruptly.

You would think if WWE allowed more time off for their superstars, not only would this bring in a fairer rotation of wrestlers performing giving them time in the spotlight while others are taking time off, but it would also reduce the number of injuries occurring. This could, in turn, mean more superstars are available for the company's biggest shows of the year.

It's a reasonable proposition, but more time off could also limit how many shows the WWE is able to do per year, which would, therefore, decrease the amount of money they can make. Health and wellbeing should always take priority so fingers crossed the company makes some changes.

