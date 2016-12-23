Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Samir Nasri.

Samir Nasri reveals the two reasons why he joined Sevilla

To be fair, there are probably a good number of reasons for a footballer to want to play for Sevilla.

There's playing for a historic old club, for one. Living in a beautiful medieval city is another, as is the almost guaranteed success in the Europa League if the club's recent record is anything to go by.

But these apparently didn't even register for Samir Nasri, who opened up on life at the club this week, explaining that he had two very different, yet very distinct, reasons for wanting to head to the south of Spain.

Having seen Pep Guardiola arrive at Manchester City over the summer, the 29-year-old decided to head out on loan in order to get more regular playing time.

And having spoke to a number of City's Spanish contingent about the club, he realised that living in Sevilla would have more benefits than just simply racking up minutes on the pitch.

"Guardiola wanted me to stay, but when your head needs a change, after five years in Manchester - where I had lots of injuries last season - I wanted to start something new and fresh," he told Spanish football journalist Rubén Uría.

"When I spoke to Monchi and Rami, it seemed it was ideal. I also asked Jesus Navas, David Silva and Nolito how the club and the city was.

"Everything was good! It has great food and beautiful girls."

Nasri has been in superb form since arriving over the summer, scoring three goals and chalking up one assist in the process.

This has helped him go a long way to re-establishing himself as one of the game's major talents, even if he isn't getting any younger.

And he has credited this return to form with working with Sampaoli and his assistant, Juanma Lillo, before going on to reveal that Lillo even came with a glowing recommendation from Guardiola.

"The coach [Sampaoli] came with a great challenge, like what he achieved at the Copa America [in 2015] with Chile," he added.

"I spoke with Guardiola and he told me what a great trainer Juanma Lillo was. This was all I needed to know. It was perfect for me."

















