The Italian national team are safe in the knowledge that they will have another impressive goalkeeper once Gianluigi Buffon calls it a day.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is AC Milan’s highly-rated number one, the young Italian enjoying a breakout season in 2015-16 and further enhancing his reputation this campaign.

The 17-year-old made a brilliant stop to deny Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira in this evening’s Supercoppa Italiana tie. Scroll down the page to check it out.

Article continues below

Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart, on loan from Manchester City, recently told Omnisport that the sky is the limit for Donnarumma.

"He just seems to perform every single week,” Hart said, per FourFourTwo. “[Just] 17 years old, been doing it since he was 16 – that's young for a goalkeeper to play at this level.

Article continues below

"He's not just interesting to watch because he's young, he's interesting to watch because he's actually very good and that's a big compliment to him.

"He's already a special talent. If he continues then the sky is the limit for him.”

Donnarumma saves from Khedira

Gigi vs Gigi

Buffon is 38-years-old and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. But there may come a time when Italy head coach Gian Piero Ventura is forced to select the teenager, such is his talent.

Donnarumma lined up against his mentor for this evening’s contest and while both conceded, it was the AC Milan goalkeeper who had the better moments.

The youngster’s confidence was clear for all to see in the first half when he was put under pressure by Stefano Sturaro. Instead of panicking, Donnarumma coolly took a step to his side, evading Sturaro’s challenge, and passed the ball out.

Donnarumma fools Sturaro

Talk about a mature head on a young man’s body.

Twitter reacts

Is Gigi Donnarumma the best exciting young talent in Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms