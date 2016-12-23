Lou Williams is one of the last NBA players to enter the league straight out of high school. The days of players declaring for the draft straight out of high school are long past and it remains to be seen if we will ever see another Kevin Garnett or LeBron James from the high school ranks.

As of today the new CBA is still in the process of being approved and the one-and-done rule is still a part of the the agreement. This rule requires at least one year of experience outside of high school to claim eligibility for the NBA draft.

Williams isn’t a fan and told ESPN his thoughts: “Basically, our league was held up by the guys out of high school. LeBron (James), (Kevin Garnett), Kobe (Bryant). You have those guys and those have been the pillars of this NBA community.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year points to older NBA legends that became the most popular stars in the sport for evidence of how inane the rule is. Owners and team executives all want to do exactly the opposite and increase the minimum age.

Thinking dictates that the extra year would cut down on busts and underperforming rookies. Those ideas sound good in theory but the league will never be able to legislate out draft busts and disappointments.

Even with the CBA being agreed upon, it seems unlikely that we have seen the last of this issue as it will come up again in further discussions.