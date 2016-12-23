On next week's edition of SmackDown Live, John Cena will return to the WWE for the first time since the middle of October.

His return will be the catalyst that puts the wheels in motion towards his rumoured WrestleMania 33 storyline, a career vs title match against The Undertaker. For the stipulation to be a career vs title, Cena needs to get hold of his 16th world title, which means beating AJ Styles, mostly likely at the Royal Rumble at the end of January.

WWE are hyping up The Leader of the Cenation's return to the company after they released an awesome promo marking his return that is bound to give you the chills.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As you can see in the video below, Cena's promo features some of the 15-time world champion's entrances to WrestleMania's over the years, as well as delivering AA's and five knuckle shuffles to his opponents in the ring and standing victorious.

While this is playing, a trumpet rendition of Cena's theme song can be heard playing in the background. It just makes for an incredible promo.

Article continues below

Upon his return, Cena is rumoured to feud against AJ Styles for the WWE championship, which he is expected to win at the Royal Rumble.

He is expected to start up the rivalry next week on SmackDown Live by interfering or showing up after Styles defends his title against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

After his storyline with Styles finishes, Cena is expected to put the title on the line against The Undertaker in a career vs title match later on in the year at WrestleMania in what is expected to be The Deadman's last match with the WWE until retirement.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms