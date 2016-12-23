Official online NBA destination in the UK

James Harden.

Popovich has rare praise for Houston Rockets and James Harden

Gregg Popovich is usually very reserved when it comes to handing out praise. He caused a real stir last season when he admitted that he would be willing to pay to see the Warriors play. This season he has singled out another Western Conference contender to lavish praise upon.

Speaking with Tom Haberstroh of ESPN Pop offered: “I don’t watch game tape on the opponent this time of year. Except for the Rockets. Harden is ridiculous.”

Houston has really blossomed under Mike D’Antoni’s system and influnece. James Harden has been at the epicenter of this transformation. He has been stuffing the stat sheet and looks like a natural distributor in his new role.

He recently notched 27 points and 14 assists in a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Beard said in the offseason that he intended to be a point guard this season and many laughed off his comments and took jabs at his defensive shortcomings.

This season, the Rockets are 22-8 and find themselves right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff hunt. They lost a close game against the Spurs and will have to do some damage in the postseason to be considered a true contender in the West.

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

But, for now, Harden and company are rolling and even the most accomplished coaches in the league are taking notice. In this case, it looks like Coach Pop was taking a moment to light a fire under his own guys by praising the opposition.

With the Spurs at 23-6, it may not be necessary.

