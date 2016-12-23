AC Milan have won the Supercoppa Italiana after defeating Juventus in a penalty shootout.

The game ended 1-1 after extra-time, Giacomo Bonaventura cancelling out Giorgio Chiellini’s opener in the first-half.

It meant the game would be decided by the king and his heir apparent. Gianluigi Donnarumma once referred to Gianluigi Buffon as his idol, and we’re nearing the time when Buffon will have to make way for the 17-year-old talent, who is currently Italy’s number two.

Donnarumma, who made a terrific save from Sami Khedira earlier in the game, made a brilliant save from 12 yards to deny Paulo Dybala.

That paved the way for Mario Pasalic, on loan from Chelsea, to secure AC Milan’s first Supercoppa title since 2011.

Donnarumma was kept busy throughout the contest. According to WhoScored, he made eight saves in the 120 minutes - more than he has in any other game this season.

But he kept his best for the penalty shootout.

Donnarumma denies Dybala

The score was tied at 3-3 when Dybala stepped up.

The Argentinian’s effort wasn’t in the corner but it still required expert reactions from the Milan ‘keeper to steer it away. Watch the penalty below.

The winning penalty

Entire penalty shootout

It all started so well for Juve, too. The Serie A leaders had the advantage in the shootout when Buffon saved Gianluca Lapadula’s spot-kick, but Mario Mandzukic handed it right back when he missed from 12 yards.

Watch the entire penalty shootout below.

