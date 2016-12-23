Ryback has been away from the WWE since August earlier this year, but he just can't stop talking about his previous employers.

Since leaving the company, The Big Guy has taken shots at the WWE on several different topics including Triple H, John Cena, how he can sue the company, and the final straws that led to his departure.

It appears he still has plenty to talk about, as during an interview with former WWE creative member Kevin Eck of Press Box Online, he revealed if he would ever go back on a full-time basis to the company he called home for over ten years.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

To which the answer was a resounding no.

Ryback said according to NoDQ: “I have never been happier being off the road. There is more to life than living in hotels and not having control to do the other things in life you are passionate about. It is a very negative and toxic environment at times, and I am happy working for myself now. I never want to be away from home four-to-five days a week full time again, ever.”

Article continues below

This comes as no surprise, especially when you consider one of the main reasons behind his departure was down to lack of equal pay for talent and creative frustration.

The money he was being paid simply wasn't enough for him to be away from home for a considerable amount of time per year.

Now he can create his own schedule, he is now much happier as his environment is much more suited to his life.

However, judging by what we have seen already, this probably won't be the last we have seen of Ryback complaining and putting down the WWE.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms