Kevin Love took a moment to answer some letters from The Player’s Tribune. Fans were allowed to send in questions and comments for him to answer. There were all manner of crazy questions asked of the recent champion.

One fan named Erkki asked the power forward who he would choose as his all-time UCLA team. This is a serious question with so many NBA players and legends that have attended the Southern California college.

He tried to give as best an answer as he could: “O.K., you’ve got Russell Westbrook at the two. Probably Baron Davis at point. Kareem and Walton have to be my bigs. At the three, I’ll go with Ed O’Bannon.”

That is one heck of a starting five. Westbrook and Davis have insane athleticism at the guard positions in their primes. Kareem and Walton are two of the best centers of all time. O’Bannon is underrated and would thrive off playing with such talent.

Hypotheticals like these always pop up and while we can never truly get a definitive answer when it comes to these lists, it is fun to speculate. Building an All-Star team from storied programs like UCLA and UCONN is an exercise in an abundance of choices.

Either way, Love has the right idea here, especially when there are no wrong answers to these types of questions. There is one real exclusion here that we have to point out, the big man didn’t put himself on the list!

Modesty aside, he could find himself in a lot of lists like this by fans as time goes on.