The Cleveland Cavaliers have a huge Christmas matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Fans all over the world have been waiting for this rematch of the NBA Finals since the schedule was released this summer.

Suddenly those plans look a little less bright as J.R. Smith will not be suiting up for the defending champions. After undergoing surgery on Friday, he is expected to miss 12-14 weeks of action as he recovers from the procedure.

The 31-year-old fractured his thumb during a contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. He left late in the game and did not return. At first, the procedure seemed minor and he was forecasted to miss 4-6 weeks. Now, he will be out for triple that time.

Things certainly had been rough for Smith after signing his big $57 million extension in the offseason. He was averaging 8 points per game and shooting a career-low 33 percent from the field.

Hopefully the recovery time will bring back the career-year form that the sharpshooter enjoyed through their title run. As for the defending champions, they will have to make the most of their rotation with Iman Shumpert, Mike Dunleavy and DeAndre Liggins.

That rotation is remarkably thin as Dunleavy has been lackluster and Liggins is a relative newcomer to this level of the profession. As long as the Cavaliers have their “Big 3”, they will be able to maintain their winning ways.

If they can all stay healthy, they will be ready for the postseason when Smith returns. The Warriors will most likely be waiting for them.