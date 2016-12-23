Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Dana White is backing Conor McGregor to beat Floyd Mayweather.

Dana White says Conor McGregor would kick Floyd Mayweather's head to another planet

Football News
24/7

Dana White has weighed in on the outcome of a potential super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Whether the two parties are able to negotiate a deal remains unclear, but neither is willing to rule it out. Mayweather recently said he would “slap the s***” out of the UFC star, who has obtained a boxing license.

And while Pretty Boy and his father are optimistic, White delivered the boxing great a pretty severe warning when he spoke to TMZ.

The UFC president laughed at Mayweather’s recent comments, adding that any fight would end badly for the retired boxer.

However, White doesn’t believe the fight will happen. But that won’t stop us dreaming, right?

“Floyd’s about this tall (points towards the ground), his hands are like peanut brittle, he has to wrap them a million times so he doesn’t break his hands,” White said.

“Floyd better hope he don’t run into Conor on the street. Let me tell you what, not only will Conor kick his ass, he’ll kick the s*** out of everyone of his security guards, too.

“I would love to be there when Floyd tries to slap Conor McGregor. I promise you, Floyd, you will never try to walk up and slap Conor McGregor and you know it, too.”

Wow, White didn’t hold back. Although he can be as brutal as he wants considering he doesn’t think Mayweather will get the chance to prove him wrong.

UFC 205 Press Conference

“He’ll kick his head to another planet"

“It will never happen,” White continued. “Let me tell you what, that fight will happen before Floyd walks up and tries to slap Conor, I promise you that, too.

“He’ll kick his head to another planet and then he’ll murder every one of his security guards.”

UFC 205: Press Conference

49-0

Mayweather retired from boxing with a perfect 49-0 record. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Money return to the ring, but White warned him not to challenge the UFC lightweight champion.

“I don’t know if he’s done. He can probably come back and he’ll have a boxing match,” White added.

“I don’t take away from what Floyd’s accomplished in boxing, but he’s stepping way over thinking he’s going to slap Conor.

“It’s hilarious.”

BASKETBALL-OLY-2016-RIO-USA-ARG-VIP

Could McGregor win a boxing match against Mayweather? Let us know in the comments section below!

