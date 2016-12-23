Paul Heyman is one of the most compelling managers in the WWE today.

The way in which he can deliver a promo is good enough to help push any superstar on the main roster in the right direction and towards a brighter future. Unfortunately for some over recent years, it has only worked for one superstar in particular; Brock Lesnar.

The likes of Cesaro, Ryback, and Curtis Axel have all tried but failed with The Walrus as their manager. However, the possibility of following in Lesnar's path means a lot of superstars want Heyman to be in their corner despite the success rate recently.

Over the years, there have been many Paul Heyman guys, but across history, there has been only one Paul Heyman girl; Madusa. Now, another woman wishes to have the title of being a Paul Heyman girl bestowed upon them.

While being interviewed by Raute Musik - according to Wrestling Inc - Charlotte Flair expressed her desire to be a Paul Heyman girl.

She said when asked who her spokesperson would be if she ever needed one: "Oh definitely Paul Heyman. I'd be a Heyman girl."

It definitely would be a fitting partnership, with Charlotte being one of the top heels in the women's division, and Heyman being one of the greatest heel managers of all-time. The combination of Heyman having one of the top superstars in both the men's and women's divisions could mean he becomes unstoppable.

Heyman being her spokesperson would help elevate The Nature Girl's heel status even further than what she is right now, and help her get closer towards reaching one of her goals; main eventing WrestleMania.

Heyman's presence would help women's wrestling stride forward even more as his style of promoting would add more depth to the division in terms of storylines, making the women's wrestling even more compelling than what it is right now.

Charlotte has improved so much since making her main roster debut a year and a half ago. The next logical step has to be for her to become a Paul Heyman girl.

