Christmas is a huge day for NBA fans worldwide. There is a finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday along with four other games to take in between toying with holiday gifts.

These holidays tend to be a bit of basketball heaven as games are continuously on from the moment you wake up till your eyelids close that night. A wide range of teams are represented as well. The Eastern and Western Conference heavy-hitters are all accounted for.

Here’s what some of the clubs playing should be asking for ahead of the big day this weekend:

Boston Celtics

The C’s seem to have found their identity again after floundering for most of the early season. Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford look very comfortable playing with each other after having to deal with what felt like constant injuries to start the season.

Boston should be asking for continued health as they chase Cleveland and Toronto for the top seeds in the East. Brad Stevens will get the most out of this unit as long as they can stay on the floor.

New York Knicks

Health concerns are a major ask for New York as well. Derrick Rose has already missed some games with back issues and Kristaps Porzingis had to leave their latest game with a knee injury. He was on an exercise bike on the bench shortly afterward.

This squad could be noisy in the playoffs with their mix of young veterans and players who have been deep into the postseason before. Rose and Anthony’s health is crucial to that effort and without them, they are merely a curiousity.

Chicago Bulls

Dwyane Wade looks like he fits and Rajon Rondo is already unhappy about his latest landing spot. Jimmy Butler is excellent like always. The Bulls need a way to get some more production out of the point guard position.

Shooting worries from the offseason were fended off earlier in the season as Chi-Town raced out to an amazing start shooting the basketball. But, that early season sheen is rapidly wearing off and they are going to need some help to challenge Cleveland.

San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan has retired, but the Spurs are still the same machine that we have come to expect in Texas. Kawhi Leonard looks great and they are learning to live without The Big Fundamental which is encouraging.

The Spurs are going to have to hope that LaMarcus Aldridge has a better outing this spring than his playoff debut in Texas. If he can be as great as he was in Portland, they could challenge the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors already got their early Christmas gift in the form of Kevin Durant but, they will have to further jel as a team in order to hoist the trophy this year after last year’s heartbreaking collapse in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is the defending champion and it will have to find the strength to keep their first in the conference status despite losing J.R. Smith for significant time. The “Big 3”’s health should be a primary concern.