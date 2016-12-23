Antonio Conte looked a worried man and a shadow of himself after the first few weeks of this season, having picked up just ten points from his first six league games in England.

However, by his own admission, the master tactician acted like a tailor to find the right fit and the comprehensive 3-0 loss at Arsenal in September prompted him to change from a 4-1-4-1 to a 3-4-3 system.

That change in formation has seen Chelsea embark on a hugely impressive ten-match winning run in the Premier League and they currently sit six points clear at the top of the table.

The 47-year-old's blend of pragmatism and enthusiasm in his style of management has drawn plaudits from fans and pundits to his players themselves, and everyone associated with the west London club is sure to enjoy a very Merry Christmas.

Someone else who is impressed by the impact that he's made in English football is Ryan Giggs. The Manchester United legend certainly knows a thing or two about winning trophies, with an incredible 35 major honours to his name, including a record 13 Premier League titles.

The Welsh wing wizard played against Conte in one of his two successful Champions League triumphs and is clearly a fan of the ex-Juventus and Italy coach.

Giggs always knew Conte was a leader

By recalling the time he came up against Conte back in 1999, Giggs has suggested that he isn't surprised by how well things have eventually turned out for the Chelsea boss in England and also proved that the Italian has always possessed a winning mentality.

The 43-year-old claimed, via 101greatgoals: "Back then, I could tell that (Antonio) Conte was a leader, and a very accomplished player. He was made captain (of Juventus) when Gianluca Vialli left for Chelsea in the summer of 1996."

Giggs continued: "Conte got from box to box and he scored goals. That first night in Turin, he and (Didier) Deschamps took the ball off me more times than I care to remember.

"When, finally, we played Juventus in the 1999 Champions League semi-finals, the pair of us (himself and Conte) scored our teams' goals in the 1-1 first leg draw at Old Trafford."

So, the story that Giggs told when asked about his opinion on Conte shows that, even in his playing days, the former Italy midfielder was full of energy and it's something which he has kept as a manager, as you can see by some of his antics on the touchline during matches.

One of, if not Man United's greatest player of all-time always knew Conte was a leader and would be successful, and winning the league title in his first season at Stamford Bridge would be a simply remarkable achievement.

