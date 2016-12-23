WWE recently ran a poll for their fans asking which superstar had the best breakout year in 2016, and there was an overwhelming winner.

They had several superstars to choose from, including James Ellsworth, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Brian Kendrick, NXT tag team champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, RAW Women's champion Charlotte Flair, and WWE champion AJ Styles.

According to Wrestling Inc, Styles won by a landslide.

They reported on Friday: "As of this writing, 61% voted for Styles while 10% voted for Flair, 9% went with Ellsworth, 6% for Braun, 6% for Bryan and 5% for Slater & Rhyno."

The Phenomenal One has truly lived up to his name in 2016, having an incredible year since debuting at the Royal Rumble. He went on to have a fantastic WrestleMania match with Chris Jericho, while also feuding against the then-WWE World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.

He then had an amazing and historical rivalry with John Cena - who he defeated in their first ever match - before going on to win his first ever WWE championship, a title which he still holds today. His accomplishments are really incomparable.

The only person that comes close is Charlotte, who managed to break down barriers for not only herself but for the rest of the women's division thanks to an incredible match at WrestleMania 32 and main eventing Hell in a Cell. No one else really comes close to Styles' achievements.

The Phenomenal One has had an incredible 2016, and with rumoured matches to come against Cena and The Undertaker, 2017 could be even better.

