This has probably been the first season in Wayne Rooney's entire career that he hasn't been a guaranteed starter for both Manchester United and England.

New manager Jose Mourinho started the season with the versatile star in behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but his poor performances saw him benched for an extended period and the "Special One" told Rooney that he would no longer start every game for the Red Devils.

The 31-year-old has been in Mourinho's starting XI in four of United's last six games, however all in all, he's started just eight of their 17 Premier League games so far and scored only three goals from 22 appearances in all competitions this term.

Now, two of the richest football clubs in the world today have offered Rooney an absolutely staggering amount of money to end his near 13-year spell at Old Trafford.

Rooney offered ridiculous amount to leave United

Given his lack of game time this campaign, The Mirror have reported that Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Beijing Guoan are prepared to pay the Man Utd and England captain a massive £700,000-a-week should he head for China next summer.

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao are the richest club in China, while Beijing Guoan have already tried and failed to sign Rooney after holding talks with his agent Paul Stretford last summer.

To put the offer into context, that's £36.4 million per year. It's also the equivalent of just over £69 every minute, or around £1.16 per second!

England's all-time leading goalscorer is already earning £300,000 per week and he has two years left on his current United contract, but this move to China in a few months' time would eclipse that and then some.

Both Guangzhou and Beijing want a stellar signing to take the Chinese Super League to the next level and the transfer fee for Rooney would be around £10 million. However, there is little to no chance of a deal happening before the summer.

The star refuses to quit the Red Devils next month because he is on 248 goals for the club, just two away from breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's 43-year record, and he is determined to become Man United's outright all-time top scorer.

Chinese football taking over?

This incredible story comes in a week in which the Chinese Super League has stole the headlines with news of the mega-deals set to take place in next month's January transfer window.

Boca Juniors star and Rooney's former teammate Carlos Tevez appears to be on his way to Shanghai Shenua in a mouth-watering £615,000-a-week deal.

Meanwhile, Oscar's proposed £52 million move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG has now been finalised, with the Brazil playmaker expected to earn a whopping £400,000 per week himself.

Most people are arguing that the current Chinese affluence is ruining the game, but whatever you say, they want to raise the profile of their league and the efforts they've made this week and in the past couple of transfer windows have certainly done that.

