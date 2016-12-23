Oscar became the latest high-profile player to swap Europe for China’s riches.

The Brazilian left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG for a staggering £52 million. Oscar had become nothing more than a squad player for the Blues, and Roman Abramovich probably drove him to the airport himself.

Scour the Chinese Super League and you’ll see a number of recognisable names. Ezequiel Lavezzi. Hulk. Ramires. Alex Teixeira.

All of those players could play for a Champions League team. But it’s incredibly hard to say no when a Chinese club comes calling.

Tevez will become the highest-paid player on the planet when he completes his move to Shanghai Shenhua, as is expected. The Argentinian will earn a reported £615,000-per-week, which whittles down to £3,660 every hour.

Would you say no?

Foreign goalkeepers won't be moving to China

There are probably plenty of players out there who wish for an offer from China. However, for any goalkeeper who has dreams of moving to the Far East, we have bad news.

You’re banned from playing in the Chinese Super League. No, that’s not a joke.

Via The Sun, China’s top division introduced a policy in 2001 that meant clubs weren’t allowed to buy foreign goalkeepers.

So sorry Manuel Neuer, David de Gea and the rest of you. China is off limits.

Why was the ban imposed?

The ban was introduced for one purpose: player development. Considering how important it is to have a decent goalkeeper, China figured that all clubs would rush to sign a top shot-stopper from Europe.

And considering that only one goalkeeper is required per team, it would have meant Chinese ‘keepers wouldn’t receive any game time.

So the Chinese Super League imposed the ban to ensure that ‘keepers from the country wouldn’t see their game time blocked by European players.

Quite clever, really.

It works

And there’s evidence to suggest the plan worked. Zeng Cheng, who was crowned Goalkeeper of the Year in China in 2013, 2015 and 2016, was brilliant for Guangzhou Evergrande on their way to winning the Asian Champions League last year.

Zeng Cheng in action

