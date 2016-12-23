Jamie Carragher is a man who needs no introduction, having played a whopping 737 times for Liverpool in what was a stellar 17-year career at the highest level.

Since retiring in 2013, the one-club man has become a well-known pundit for Sky Sports, where he has received rave reviews for his analysis and breakdown of various incidents on Monday Night Football.

In the most recent edition of that show, where Liverpool grabbed a late derby win at Everton, both Carragher and his partner in crime Gary Neville named their respective 2016-17 Premier League teams of the season so far.

However, the former centre-back has now gone one further by choosing his team of the year. These are the players who, in his opinion, have shone in English football throughout the calendar year of 2016.

Carragher's PL Team of 2016

In his latest column for the Daily Mail, Carragher revealed his Premier League 2016 XI. Not a single Manchester United or Arsenal player made it in and only one Manchester City man is included, so let's take a look at the team the 38-year-old picked.

Goalkeeper

The English top-flight is currently blessed with several top-class goalkeepers, from Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois to Man Utd superstar David de Gea. However, Carragher opted for Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris in between the sticks.

"Lloris gets the nod in goal over Manchester United's David de Gea," the Liverpool legend wrote. "He only conceded 31 goals in 34 games and his save against Monaco in the Champions League was as good as anything we have seen."

Defence

In a 4-4-2 system, Carragher went for the central defensive partnership of Spurs' Toby Alderweireld and Southampton stalwart Virgil van Dijk, whose performances since moving south of the border from Celtic have caught the eye of multiple big clubs.

Carra opted for versatile Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, someone he recently labelled the best defender in the league, at right-back, with Tottenham's attack-minded left-back Danny Rose on the other side.

Midfield

Carragher's Premier League Player of 2016 N'Golo Kante, who won the league with Leicester City and is currently topping it with Chelsea, is alongside England international Adam Lallana in central midfield.

The former Liverpool man has certainly showed some allegiance to the Anfield club, seeing as he went for ex-Southampton forward Sadio Mane on the right-hand side.

He defended those selections however, saying: "Mane and Lallana are included in midfield for their consistency, their class and most of all, the improvement they have shown over the last 12 months. Mane has been outstanding, Lallana is currently the best English player in the division."

The other winger was, of course, Riyad Mahrez, who scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in Leicester's history-making campaign to be named the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year.

Forwards

Carragher claimed that the forward line picked itself, and he chose Man City talisman Sergio Aguero to form a lethal strikeforce with Chelsea's main centre-forward Diego Costa.

Players like Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and even Jamie Vardy can count themselves relatively unlucky, but no one can deny that Carragher picked two world-class performers to spearhead his Team of 2016.

