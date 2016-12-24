When David Moyes was appointed manager of Manchester United, he probably expected to be handed a sizeable kitty and permission to go out and bolster his squad.

Yet when you look at the players Moyes bought in the summer of 2013, it’s not hard to see why he didn’t even last one full season at Old Trafford.

Guillermo Varela was his first signing. That tells you everything you need to know about United’s transfer window.

The right-back, who is currently out on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, was joined by Marouane Fellaini and Saidy Janko. You know something’s gone terribly wrong when Fellaini is your best piece of business in an entire window.

According to Moyes, who is now the manager of struggling Sunderland, he didn’t set his sights out on signing such meagre players. He wanted to bring in the biggest names in football but for one reason or another, United couldn’t bring them in.

The Scot even said Sir Alex Ferguson told him there was a chance Cristiano Ronaldo would return from Real Madrid. It’s enough to make you feel sorry for him.

United offered more for Gareth Bale than Real Madrid

Moyes, who was sacked after 10 months in charge, thought Ronaldo would be one of three elite players who arrived in the summer window, while Toni Kroos apparently agreed, personally, to join in Moyes’ second summer.

“When I first went in my real target was Gareth Bale. I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player,” Moyes said, per the Mirror.

“I fought right until the last minute. We actually offered a bigger deal than Real Madrid. But Gareth had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid. That was, in my mind, the player I really wanted to bring to Manchester United.

Moyes was confident about Fabregas

“The other one was Cesc Fabregas, who we thought we would get right up until the last minute.

“I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back.

“So that was the level we were targeting. I was not going out to bring in seven, eight players, because we had a squad which had just won the league.

“Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.”

United then helped LVG and Jose enormously

It must have infuriated Moyes when he witnessed United go all out to help his successor, Louis van Gaal, bring in Angel di Maria for £59.7m in the summer of 2014.

That frustration will have increased when United gave Jose Mourinho everything he needed to build a championship-winning squad. Money really was no option for Mourinho this past summer.

Moyes might still be at Old Trafford if Man United had completed deals for just two of the four players he mentioned.

Moyes took a shot at United

The 53-year-old added: “Sometimes you don’t get deals done. Gareth Bale we were probably behind all along, Real Madrid were well in for it.

"The Cesc one was disappointing. It was very close. And Toni Kroos came up in January - it was done.

“A lot of players come into Manchester United and have not necessarily made the difference. But I think that, given time and having got to this period, I would have hoped I would be working with a successful team now.”

