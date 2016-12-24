Over the past year there has been a number of excellent dressing room tales told by current and former professional footballers on popular French TV show Le Vestiaire.

The show invites recently retired players from France on to share stories and insights, and every now and again something hilarious is uncovered.

We all remember what Pascal Chimbonda had to say about Jimmy Bullard and his...habits on the show last month, and now it seems it's Eden Hazard's turn to have the beans spilled about something he did while still at Lille.

Rio Mavuba, now 32, still patrols the Lille midfield, but remembers his time alongside the Belgian international well, having featured in the same team as him before he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012.

At the time, Hazard's future had just been resolved, with him announcing that he had selected to sign for Chelsea amongst the pack chasing his signature.

And it seems that with Lille's season already concluded with a third-place finish that year, some of the players hit the town for a big night out before their final game of the campaign.

Beers flowed, and Hazard enjoyed one final night out with his teammates and friends before heading for west London as this was to be his final appearance for Les Dogues.

However, Mavuba recalls Hazard having too good a time.

According to the midfielder Hazard enjoyed himself so much that he was still drunk the following day and had to take to the pitch with one stinking hangover.

But, such was the then 21-year-old's apparent class, he didn't let anyone down and promptly bagged himself a 30-minute hat-trick.

Not bad at all.

So while Hazard may not seem the most likely of drinkers, it's clear that he can put them away and shake a hangover off like a pro.

But we can't quite imagine Antonio Conte would be as forgiving...

