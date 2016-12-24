Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Following weeks of speculation, Julian Draxler looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg in January for approximately £38 million.

The Germany international has also been linked with moves to the Premier League with Arsenal and Liverpool but appears to have been swayed by money.

PSG, backed by the riches of Qatar, are notorious for offering huge wage packets in order to sign their top targets and they've used the very same approach with Draxler.

And that frustrates Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking ahead of next week's game against Stoke City, the German expressed disappointment at Draxler's decision and explained how he will not be held to ransom by money-grabbing players.

In fact, Klopp believes players like Draxler lack "character" by chasing money instead of joining ambitious clubs like Liverpool.

He said, per the Mirror: "We believe that if someone needs to be convinced by money, then at one point - when you really need character - you will not get it.

"Players should know they can earn really serious money here, reasonable money here, but we will not go nuts. We want to convince players about the special character of the club.

"Nobody has to leave Liverpool because of money. Maybe there are a few clubs in world football who can play better and if you can go there, these few clubs, yeah then do it.

"But for all the rest this should be the best place to be. I may have rose-tinted glasses but I would say at the moment that LFC is a really good place to be for a player to develop.

"I can say we don't want to convince players with money. We want to convince them with the way we go.

"We want to have players who are ready to develop and it's not a message for the winter transfer window, it's a message for the next few years.

"We have already really good players and if someone wants to be part, they are welcome."

