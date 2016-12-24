Earlier this week, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that Lionel Messi will soon sign a new contract and eventually retire at the Camp Nou.

"We'd like him to finish his career here," he said, per Sky Sports. "Messi wants to continue because he's happy, it's his club.

"Messi loves this club. He's another Catalan. I'm sure he'll retire here. The names Messi and Barca go hand in hand.

Article continues below

"Messi is the best player in history, we'd like him to finish his career here and we'll work hard to make sure of that."

A new deal for Messi has long been in the pipeline - the Argentine reportedly rejected a contract extension in the summer - but to the naked eye, he appears no closer to committing his future.

Article continues below

That's a worry for the club's fans and, as much as Bartomeu insists an agreement will be made, Barcelona officials will be quietly concerned about the lack of progress, too.

Marca's latest report only adds fuel to the fire because, according to the Spanish publication, a lack of communication has seen talks stall between Messi and Barca.

While wages are said to not be an issue - the 29-year-old is demanding £825,000-per-week - Marca claim there has been little to no contact between the two parties, who are yet to even meet and begin negotiations.

More bizarre still, Messi's father was in Barcelona recently but the Catalonians passed up the opportunity to discuss a new deal with him.

Considering the Argentina captain's current contract expires in June 2018, which is only 18 months away, you would have thought Barca would be desperate to get his future sorted. Strange.

But never fear, because teammate Neymar remains confident Messi will sign a new deal, telling reporters in Sao Paulo on Thursday: "We hope that Messi will stay in Barcelona with us.

"I expect that he will sign a new deal soon."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms