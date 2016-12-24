Official online NBA destination in the UK

Warriors see off Pistons; Cavaliers ease past Nets; Mavericks stun Clippers

Bulls (14-15) 91, Hornets (17-13) 103

Nicolas Batum (20/11/10) notched his first triple-double of his season as the Chicago Bulls fell below .500 for the first time in the campaign. Kemba Walker (20/5/4) also had a big game for the Hornets, who are 12-1 when they've held teams below 100 points. Jimmy Butler (26/4/4) had his usual big night. 

Lakers (11-22) 90, Magic (14-18) 109

Elfrid Payton (25/3/9) led the Magic to a big win as they broke a franchise record with 9 blocks in one quarter. Serge Ibaka (19/11/2) had 5 rejections on the night. Jordan Clarkson (18/5/2) and D'Angelo Russell (15/2/3) had the Lakers within 6 at one point, but they couldn't complete the comeback. 

Nets (7-22) 99, Cavaliers (22-6) 119

The Cleveland Cavaliers had seven players in double figures on a night when Kevin Love (14/15/0) returned from injury. LeBron James (19/5/6) led the Cavs as Kyrie Irving (13/5/10) and Tristan Thompson (16/11/1) both had double-doubles. Brook Lopez (16/3/1) had a team-high for the Nets.

Thunder (18-12) 117, Celtics (17-13) 112

Russell Westbrook (45/11/11) had a huge triple-double after a slow start saw him go 0-5 and notch just 2 points in the opening quarter. Domantas Sabonis (20/1/1) had a career-high as the Thunder ended the Celtics' four-game winning streak. Isaiah Thomas (34/2/10) posted a double-double for the Celtics. 

Warriors (27-4) 119, Pistons (14-18) 113

Draymond Green (5/10/12) returned from the birth of his son to post a double-double and help the Warriors to yet another win. Kevin Durant (32/8/3) and Stephen Curry (25/3/8) led the team in scoring. Tobias Harris (26/7/1) had a strong outing off the bench. 

Wizards (13-16) 96, Bucks (14-14) 123

Giannis Antetokoumpo (39/8/6) had a career night as the Milwaukee Bucks destroyed their conference rivals. Jabari Parker (21/8/3) also had a big outing for the Central Division franchise. John Wall (18/3/10) led the Wizards with a double-double.

Rockets (22-9) 109, Grizzlies (20-12) 115

Mike Conley (24/3/5) was the main man in Memphis as the Grizzlies overcame a strong performance by James Harden (16/7/17) and Ryan Anderson (31/7/0). Zach Randolph (16/5/4) and Marc Gasol (16/5/4) put up numbers for the Grizz.

Heat (10-21) 87, Pelicans (11-21) 91

Anthony Davis' (28/22/1) double-double, that included some big rebounding saw the Pelicans hand their fans an early Christmas present. Jrue Holiday (22/2/6) came up clutch for New Orleans at the death. Goran Dragic (23/4/5) was valiant in a losing effort.

Kings (13-17) 109, Timberwolves (9-20) 105

DeMarcus Cousins (32/7/7) and the Sacramento Kings outlasted Zach LaVine (40/6/2) and the Minnesota Timberwolves as Karl-Anthony Towns (20/13/5) missed a corner three attempt to tie the game at 108 in the clutch. 

Hawks (15-15) 109, Nuggets (12-18) 108

Without Dwight Howard, Kyle Korver or Tim Hardaway Jr., the Atlanta Hawks were able to come away with a victory over the young Nuggets thanks to two clutch free throws from Paul Millsap (20/8/3). Dennis Schroder (27/6/5) was strong all night. Danilo Gallinari (21/11/2) led the Nuggets.

Raptors (21-8) 104, Jazz (18-13) 98

Kyle Lowry (36/4/5) was the difference between the two franchises in Salt Lake City as he kept the Toronto Raptors hot on Cleveland's heels in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan (24/6/1) also had a strong game. Rudy Gobert (13/14/1) crashed the boards for Utah.

Sixers (7-22) 116, Suns (9-21) 123

Eric Bledsoe (24/2/11) and Devin Booker (23/6/6) helped the Phoenix Suns to see off the threat of Joel Embiid (27/7/1) and Sergio Rodriguez (21/2/7) in this battle of two developing organisations. 

Spurs (24-6) 110, Blazers (13-19) 90

Kawhi Leonard (33/3/2), LaMarcus Aldridge (18/14/6) and Patty Mills (23/3/5) helped the San Antonio Spurs cruise past the lifeless Portland Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard (16/5/10) was the focal point again for a team really struggling at the minute. 

Mavericks (9-21) 90, Clippers (22-9) 88

Harrison Barnes (24/6/1) secured a surprise win for the Dallas Mavericks with a floater in the clutch as Dirk Nowitzki (17/4/0) played his first game for almost a month. DeAndre Jordan (7/17/0) missed two free throws before Barnes' game-winner as Clippers struggled without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.

