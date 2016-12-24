

Russell Westbrook is on a scoring tear as of late. He’s scored over 40 points in 3 straight games and his latest outing came packaged with a triple double and a win. The Oklahoma City Thunder triumphed over the Boston Celtics 117-112.

With his 14th triple double of the season, the point guard has managed to keep his team afloat in the Western Conference playoff hunt. The 28-year-old now has the most triple doubles with 45 or more points of any player since 1984.

The Long Beach native has more of these games than players like Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter. For OKC to claim victory, as has been the case much of the season, he has to go out and dominate all facets of the game.

Right now his efforts are working and his team has a winning record when he stuffs the stat sheet. The real key for Westbrook remains balancing the will to go out and score at will with keeping track of shot efficiency.

Many observers have questioned whether or not Russ can keep it up for an entire season and it’s looking more likely by the game. At 18-12, the club has realized that they can only go as far as their franchise star can take them.

Even though it isn’t perfect, games like this one are what show the guard as a solid candidate for MVP honors. But, that distinction isn’t what is driving this monstrous run. Instead, it’s the desire to get back to the postseason and see how far he can take his squad.