Jamie Redknapp.

Jamie Redknapp names his Premier League player of 2016

It's been another exhilerating year in the Premier League.

From Leicester City winning the title last season at 5000/1 to Chelsea finishing 10th and becoming favourites this term, England's top-flight has once again provided entertainment like no other.

The summer transfer window lived up to expectation, too, with the high-profile likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Ilkay Gundogan and Shkodran Mustafi arriving on English shores.

And let's not forget about Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola taking over at Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

With 2016 nearing an end, it's now a time for reflection for football fans.

Selecting this year's standout player is proving a particularly popular talking point in the media, with Jamie Rednapp recently naming the individual who has impressed him most over the past 12 months.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 43-year-old pundit explained how Chelsea and former Leicester City midfielder N'Golo Kante has been "a superstar" in 2016.

He said: "It is quite an easy one this - N'Golo Kante - his performances at Leicester last season were just phenomenal.

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

"I have never seen a player cover so much ground and work so hard for his team, never waste a ball, and play with so much energy.

"You can see the impact he is now having at Chelsea - he has had some 2016. He did not cost that much money either, but what a player. A superstar."

Jamie Carragher, who named Philippe Coutinho as his player of 2016 in the same interview, was similarly full of praise for Kante in his Daily Mail column.

"He doesn't score many goals or provide many assists - he scored just one in 2016 and only created another two - but there hasn’t been a more influential player in the league," Carragher wrote.

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-CHELSEA

"I highlighted him 12 months ago for being that season's outstanding signing, following his £5.6 million move from Caen to Leicester.

"He's subsequently joined Chelsea for £29.2 million and even that looks outstanding value, given how crucial the France international has become for Antonio Conte's side.

"The drop Leicester suffered and the upturn Chelsea have enjoyed hasn't all been because of this marathon man - but his importance cannot be overstated."

