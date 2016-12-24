Goran Dragic has only been in South Florida for a couple of years and would like to keep it that way. The point guard is trying to publicly shoot down any notions that he would like to be playing basketball anywhere besides Miami.

The Vertical reported that he would be open to a trade earlier this week and the Heat’s starting point guard wasn’t too pleased.

On Friday he told the Sun-Sentinel that he wants to stay put: “I would like to stay here. I feel comfortable in Miami. I feel great. We have a young team. I really got connected with the young guys, and I feel young, too.”

In a single season, Dragic went from a member of a cast of veterans and mid-career role-players to the resident old-head on the roster. At 30-years-old, he has become one of the absolute leaders of this club along with newly-minted max player Hassan Whiteside.

But, the Heat are struggling and it’s clear that they will have to strike gold in free agency this summer to return to contending for the Eastern Conference crown any time soon. The Slovenian guard’s skillset could help most contenders and he could be an attractive trade asset.

He is sticking to his guns and wants to tough it out down in South Beach for the foreseeable future. Although the team is struggling, the Dragon is averaging 19 points and six assists per game while shooting a career high 42 percent from distance.

Unfortunately for him, with numbers like that he may not have a choice in the matter.