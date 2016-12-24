Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger reveals when he will consider signing new Arsenal contract

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There has been much made of Arsene Wenger's 'last' Arsenal contract and when, or if, he will sign it.

Now at the ripe old age of 67, the Frenchman has spent 20 years in charge of the Gunners and many are predicting that he won't have long left before he retires.

Certainly, some sections of the Arsenal support will be hoping that day comes sooner rather than later, but the veteran tactician is now waiting until April before committing his future.

Article continues below

Wenger's £8million-per-season deal is due to expire over the summer, and Gunners chiefs have placed a new two-year extension in front of him to sign.

However, having just suffered back-to-back defeats in the space of a week, the manager is keen to see where the side are in the Spring before deciding on his next move.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

“I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then. And the club is free as well. It’s not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both on the same boat," he said, as per the Daily Mirror.

“The club are happy and it will not affect planning. There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract. It happened to me before. I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don’t think it’s a problem.

“I worked everywhere I was until the last day of my contract with total commitment. That’s why maybe I can go back everywhere I was, because people respect that.”

Before signing his last contract in 2014, Wenger held off until he brought the FA Cup back to the Emirates, but despite employing similar tactics again, the club are said to be confident that he will stay.

However, the bigger concern for Arsenal fans at the moment are the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both players have just 18 months left to run on their respective deals, and getting the deals done would go a long way towards fans feeling easier about the prospect of Wenger staying.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Premier League
Mesut Özil
Arsene Wenger
UEFA Champions League
Theo Walcott
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again