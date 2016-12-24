There has been much made of Arsene Wenger's 'last' Arsenal contract and when, or if, he will sign it.

Now at the ripe old age of 67, the Frenchman has spent 20 years in charge of the Gunners and many are predicting that he won't have long left before he retires.

Certainly, some sections of the Arsenal support will be hoping that day comes sooner rather than later, but the veteran tactician is now waiting until April before committing his future.

Wenger's £8million-per-season deal is due to expire over the summer, and Gunners chiefs have placed a new two-year extension in front of him to sign.

However, having just suffered back-to-back defeats in the space of a week, the manager is keen to see where the side are in the Spring before deciding on his next move.

“I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then. And the club is free as well. It’s not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both on the same boat," he said, as per the Daily Mirror.

“The club are happy and it will not affect planning. There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract. It happened to me before. I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don’t think it’s a problem.

“I worked everywhere I was until the last day of my contract with total commitment. That’s why maybe I can go back everywhere I was, because people respect that.”

Before signing his last contract in 2014, Wenger held off until he brought the FA Cup back to the Emirates, but despite employing similar tactics again, the club are said to be confident that he will stay.

However, the bigger concern for Arsenal fans at the moment are the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both players have just 18 months left to run on their respective deals, and getting the deals done would go a long way towards fans feeling easier about the prospect of Wenger staying.

