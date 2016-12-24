

Christmas is two days away and that means that families around the globe might be scrambling to make the holiday special for all parties involved. LeBron James is doing his part this holiday season to help one household have a legendary celebration.

The three-time NBA Champion helped create a game show called The Wall. A family won $1.3 million and he took it upon himself to deliver the cash in person. James captured the entire process on his Instagram account and the footage is literally insane.

No one knew that the 12-time All-Star was coming to deliver the prize in person and he just sort of showed up on their doorstep with two huge duffel bags full of money. The heartwarming scene features the mother screaming in joy while her kids just look up at the King dumbfounded.

The Wall combines a version of The Price Is Right’s Plinko game with a trivia challenge to make an entertaining program focused on helping people that need that assistance. Cleveland’s biggest superstar is excited about the show’s development.

NBC has picked up James’ program and it will premiere on Monday night. He probably didn’t have to deliver the money in person but, as with most of his charity work, there is real joy in the act of giving to those less fortunate.

Last season’s Finals MVP changed the fortunes of Cleveland this summer and he looks to continue his run of giving and boost those efforts with his new show in the new year.