While a fantastic striker, Diego Costa's strength and aggressiveness are arguably his best traits.

The 28-year-old is clinical in front of goal but it's the way that he bullies opposition defenders that separates him from the pack.

Costa thrived from the Premier League's physicality in his first season at Chelsea, scoring 20 league goals en route to winning the title under Jose Mourinho.

Last season wasn't so successful for the Spaniard but, in his third term at the club, he seems to have rediscovered his best form.

Thirteen goals in 17 league appearances is a phenomenal return that currently finds him - and Chelsea - top of the Premier League charts.

Costa loves a physical battle and it was during his days at Atletico Madrid where he first demonstrated his aggressive and bullish nature.

So often was the Spain international caught squaring up to opponents in La Liga and it was usually against Real Madrid where tempers boiled over.

In an interview with Sport TV, Costa recalled his time at Atletico and named the two La Liga defenders he 'loved' facing the most: Sergio Ramos and Pepe.

"I used to love the games against Real Madrid and the chance to face Pepe and Ramos," he said, per Goal. "It was a good battle, where we always had trouble and sparks were flying.

"I can guarantee that they used to love them for the same reasons!

"We went out on the pitch knowing that they would be intense games but the important thing was that there was loyalty. They went out hard, I did too, but without being disloyal.

"And the games against them always had friction: some sort of insult, some kicking. But after the end of the game, we would always greet each other without any problems.

"Now, with Ramos, we're team-mates with the [Spain] national team and we're always joking that I can't do it anymore."

One of Costa's most intense battles against Ramos and Pepe came during the 2012 Madrid derby at the Bernebau, which you can watch below.

The trio argued and tussled throughout the 90 minutes but, as Costa mentioned in his interview, all was forgotten about after the final whistle.

REAL VS ATLETICO: 02/12/2012

