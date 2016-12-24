When the Dallas Mavericks signed Harrison Barnes in the offseason, they thought the season would go a little better than it has so far. To be flat, it’s been an unmitigated disaster in Texas for the club.

Dirk Nowitzki has missed a ton of games with an Achillies injury and Andrew Bogut has looked like a strange fit in his first year with the franchise. The one bright spot has been Barnes’ play as the central figure in the offence.

Last night against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Black Falcon had his first signature moment as a Maverick. He proved that he could maintain his production with Nowitzki back in the lineup.

With the game on the line, the small forward dribbled the ball into the paint and took Luc Mbah a Moute to the basket for the win.

A single floater won’t change Dallas’ season around, but it will help instill some confidence in their max salary signing for the days when Dirk isn’t around anymore. L.A. is a playoff team and a contender in the Western Conference, so a win on their home floor is huge.

Granted, the Clippers were without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin due to injury. Turning the page has to start somewhere and this victory is as good as any to signal the change in the Mavs fortunes heading into a new calendar year.

Barnes will have to get the team back to the playoffs at some point to validate his contract but, moments like these show that the club wasn’t completely crazy when they decided to extend the offer to him in the first place.