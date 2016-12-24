Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Dwyane Wade .

Dwyane Wade is worried small mistakes could sink the Chicago Bulls

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7


When Dwyane Wade came home to Chicago after spending his entire career in Miami, he knew there would be some adjustments he’d have to make. In his 14th NBA season, the shooting guard has seen a multitude of situations play out.

This Bulls team lacks the discipline that Wade had grown accustomed to under Pat Riley’s direction with the Heat and he’s said as much after last night’s 103-91 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

He told ESPN: “It’s just not enough consistency. We have to get to the point where we decide, as a team, to be more consistent in what we do -- in our coverages, in the way we run the offense...And those small mistakes in this league can tear you up.”

The three-time champion is right. As a whole, Chicago looks good on paper, but the larger issues hovering below the surface are threatening to seriously handicap their campaign. These small mistakes in execution come back to haunt teams later in playoff positioning.

Jimmy Butler has been amazing this season and the Flash has been performing above expectations, but the Bulls still aren't winning as much as fans would like. Every member of the roster must shore things up if they are going to have any chance of a deep playoff run.

Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls

San Antonio is waiting on Christmas day and that will be a true test for Wade’s unit. Against the Spurs, the small mistakes will be magnified like never before. It will be up to the players to get it corrected in time to save the season.

Topics:
NBA
Jimmy Butler
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again