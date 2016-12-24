

When Dwyane Wade came home to Chicago after spending his entire career in Miami, he knew there would be some adjustments he’d have to make. In his 14th NBA season, the shooting guard has seen a multitude of situations play out.

This Bulls team lacks the discipline that Wade had grown accustomed to under Pat Riley’s direction with the Heat and he’s said as much after last night’s 103-91 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

He told ESPN: “It’s just not enough consistency. We have to get to the point where we decide, as a team, to be more consistent in what we do -- in our coverages, in the way we run the offense...And those small mistakes in this league can tear you up.”

The three-time champion is right. As a whole, Chicago looks good on paper, but the larger issues hovering below the surface are threatening to seriously handicap their campaign. These small mistakes in execution come back to haunt teams later in playoff positioning.

Jimmy Butler has been amazing this season and the Flash has been performing above expectations, but the Bulls still aren't winning as much as fans would like. Every member of the roster must shore things up if they are going to have any chance of a deep playoff run.

San Antonio is waiting on Christmas day and that will be a true test for Wade’s unit. Against the Spurs, the small mistakes will be magnified like never before. It will be up to the players to get it corrected in time to save the season.