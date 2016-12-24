Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

McGregor.

Conor McGregor sends angry tweet aimed at Floyd Mayweather

Everyone has already been talking about it for months but is a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather actually going to happen?

There has been plenty of speculation about a potential bout between the pair in the boxing ring, which was only fuelled by the news McGregor obtained an official boxing licence recently.

The Irishman is taking a 10-month break away from his natural sport - UFC - to support his girlfriend who is pregnant with their first baby and also to star in the new series of Game of Thrones.

But when he returns, will he be swapping the UFC octagon for the boxing ring to take on Mayweather?

Well, it seems there has been a massive step towards the prospect of that actually happening.

That’s because McGregor has taken to Twitter to reveal exactly what he’s going to do to Mayweather - “I am going to break his face”.

McGregor's tweet

Take look at his tweet below:

This cryptic tweet has certainly got Twitter talking. The post was published at 10:48am this morning and, at the time of writing, already has more than 9,000 retweets and 3,000 likes - and rising.

The reaction has been quite incredible with people jumping to conclusions and assuming that the fight is well and truly on.

UFC 205: Weigh-ins

Twitter has reacted

Take a look at the best reaction:

Whether McGregor’s tweet is merely him stoking the fire or official confirmation that he will fighting Mayweather is unknown.

But we very much hope that it’s the latter.

Mayweather's thoughts

While McGregor has constantly expressed his interest in fighting Mayweather, the boxing legend doesn’t appear as keen. Last month, a video emerged of him discussing a possible return to the sport and he was heard saying: “You know what, I make sound investments so I don’t think I am coming back".

And then, when told that McGregor had got his boxing licence and wants to face him, he simply laughed off the prospect of fighting him.

Oscar Valdez v Hiroshige Osawa

To be fair, Mayweather has very little to prove by coming out of retirement and fighting McGregor.

The Money Man won all 49 of his fights during his time in the ring - winning an incredible amount in terms of prize money. However, with the late Rocky Marciano also having a record of 49 wins from 49 fights, there will always be discussions of Mayweather returning to make it 50 out of 50.

Interestingly, betting company Betfred have revealed their odds if McGregor did take to the ring to fight Mayweather and have the boxer as heavy 1/12 favourite.

McGregor would definitely have something to say about that - especially as he claims he will “break his face”.

