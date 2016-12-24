The entire world is hoping to see Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather in the near future.

The biggest name in UFC versus the equivalent in boxing. Two polarising figures with stacks of cash and an insane drive to be the number one fighter on the planet.

It’s the fight everyone wants to see. Except Mario Balotelli.

The Nice striker took to Instagram on Friday evening to tout the UFC fighter McGregor needs to beat to become the “champion of the champions”.

Unbeaten UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov? Nope. The one fighter who handed McGregor his only defeat since 2010, Nate Diaz? Not him, either.

Balotelli wants to McGregor enter the octagon with kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan.

Ever heard of him? No, us neither.

The former Liverpool forward wrote: @thenotoriousmma you are a great fighter BUT to be the champion of the champions you need to beat THE CHAMPION @giorgiopetrosyan.

“GOOD LUCK FOR THIS ONE PLEASE DON’T BE SCARED.”

Balotelli the promoter? It has a ring to it.

Petrosyan has a very good record

Although Petrosyan isn’t a household name, he does boast a pretty impressive record. Nicknamed ‘The Doctor’, the 31-year-old has won 83 of his 88 kickboxing fights, with just one defeat.

But in McGregor, we’re talking about a mixed martial artist who became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions at the same time.

Plus, Mystic Mac surely has other opponents in his sights.

Giorgio Petrosyan in action

Diaz or Aldo could be next

The Notorious is mulling over his options as he awaits the birth of his first child. McGregor was stripped of his featherweight belt in November due to his inactivity in the division, so it’s easy to imagine him trying to take the belt from Aldo for a second time.

Meanwhile, his series with Diaz is poised nicely at 1-1. A third fight would be an exciting finish to the trilogy.

Sorry, Mario, but this fight isn’t happening.

Balotelli could return to England

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form since arriving at Nice in the summer. He’s scored 10 goals in 14 games in all competitions, and his agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed that he’s held talks with Premier League clubs about a possible return.

“We’ve already had talks with English clubs, but it’s really too early to say," Raiola told talkSPORT, per Goal. "We want to keep it day-by-day with Mario."

“For Mario I always knew it [his return to form] will come. He was in his last year at Liverpool and he was very stable and not so emotional anymore."

