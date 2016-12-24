Fans hoping to see a trilogy of fights between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are set to be disappointed after Dana White poured water on the idea of another instalment.

After Diaz got the better of the Irishman during their first meeting, McGregor demanded a rematch, which was granted.

The 28-year-old came out on top the second time, and Diaz followed suit, demanding another rematch, and thanks to the hype that was generated from the second fight, a third meeting seemed inevitable.

However, White has put talk of a third and perhaps final meeting between the two on ice.

When speaking on The Michael Kay Show (via Bloody Elbow) he confirmed that the original meeting should never have even taken place due to the size difference between them both.

"The problem with the rubber match is Diaz is a 170 pounder. He's a massive guy. Conor is a very talented guy, he's very, very good. Every time he goes out there he looks better... We should have never done it in the first place," he said.

"That's what weight classes are for. They wanted to do it, we did it. They wanted to do it again, we did it again. They're 1-1.

"There's only so many of those wars you can be in in your career. It takes a lot out of you. Some guys go into wars like that and they're never the same after it. Look at Meldrick Taylor when he fought Julio Cesar Chavez.

"He was never the same after that fight. We've had those type of fights too. I believe that Rory MacDonald was never the same after the Robbie Lawler fight. That fight ruined him. I don't want to do that to someone special like Conor McGregor. It's just not right."

There is much debate about what McGregor's next move will be, as there remain ongoing links to a fight with retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The pair have been trading barbs to one another over social media, and with a high demand to see the fight, it would be no surprise to learn there are people working tirelessly behind the scenes to turn it into a reality.

But so far nothing has been organised, and the feud looks set to run for some time yet.

