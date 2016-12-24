Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen above his distinction as NBA hipster darling into a full fledged superstar in this league. Earlier this month he set his career high against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers with 34 points.

He eclipsed that number during a 123-96 rout of the Washington Wizards on Friday. The Greek Freak poured in 39 points on better than 50% shooting. Milwaukee’s star also cashed in 15 of 17 shots from the charity stripe in the win.

Fans inside of the BMO Harris Bradley center started cheering MVP repeatedly as he stood at the foul line in the fourth quarter. For those in attendance, he was clearly the best player on the floor last night.

The young Buck told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “I was like, ‘Wow.’ But I’m not there yet. I’m going to keep working hard, keep helping my team do great things and get wins. Hopefully, I can get there someday.”

Such humility has been a part of the package with him since the 22-year-old was drafted 15th overall by the franchise. His ascent has been steep and looks to shoot up even more rapidly in the coming years.

Pairing Khris Middleton and Jabari Parker with the multi-talented forward has Milwaukee looking like a playoff nightmare for whoever gets matched up with them in the first round.

Standing at 6-11, there isn’t much that opposing defenders can do to stop the budding star. As his game rounds out he will only become more scary. That day is fast approaching and the East has just been put on notice.