Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Philippe Coutinho.

Video emerges of Philippe Coutinho embarrassing Premier League defences

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool would cope without Philippe Coutinho after his injury against Sunderland last month and, to an extent, they have.

Seven points from a possible 12 in the Premier League since that 2-0 victory is a respectable return and one that finds the Reds second in the table, six points behind Chelsea.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana have produced the goods in Coutinho's absence, with Mane scoring the late winner against Everton on Monday.

Article continues below

December 31's game against Manchester City still can't come around quick enough, though, with Coutinho targeting a return before 2017.

And so, with the Brazilian close to recovery, let's take a moment to remind ourselves of what Liverpool have been missing over the past month or so.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Steelers kicker's brilliant response to being selected for 'random' drug test

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Calvin Johnson makes honest statement regarding his retirement

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Rey Mysterio names the best wrestler in WWE - it isn't John Cena

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Finn Balor names the superstar that helped him during injury lay-off

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Jurgen Klopp says what everyone is thinking about Draxler's big-money PSG move

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

Watch: Rio Mavuba says Eden Hazard was drunk during his final game for Lille

The video below, compiled by YouTuber G Element, showcases Coutinho's best moments this season and features a number of incredible skills and goals.

THE LITTLE MAGICIAN

There can be no doubt: Coutinho is world class.

However, while the Brazil international remains confident of featuring against City on New Year's Eve, Jurgen Klopp doubts whether he will recover in time.

Speaking ahead of next week's game against Stoke City, Klopp explained how Coutinho hasn't yet returned to full training.

"Unfortunately we don't have him back in training," he said, per the Daily Mail. "There's no reason to think when he is back. We don't want to rush the situation.

Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League

"It was a serious injury. And it still is. We need to wait. We cannot rush it because there are a few games now. That cannot influence us.

"He was on a very good way and then it became a little bit more difficult because of a reaction in the ankle. We had to cool down the situation a little bit but he is still in a good way.

"The game everybody is dreaming of is the City. It was clear from the first second that this would be really unlikely, but it was Phil's dream.

"It's not more likely than before but I don't want to say it's not possible."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez
Football
Premier League
UEFA Champions League
Fernando Torres
Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again