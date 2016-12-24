George Karl got all the publicity he wanted in releasing his new memoir, “Furious George”, and more when snippets of his criticisms of former players surfaced this week. Now, Kenyon Martin is stepping up to address claims about his character from his former coach.

In a post on the Player’s Tribune, the former number one overall pick shared his feelings: “George and I had our differences in Denver. We didn’t see eye to eye on anything, in basketball, life, anything. For the most part since then I’ve tried to avoid talking about it. I’ve tried to let it go.”

Martin offered a very measured response in that piece talking about his current situation as a father of five, including young basketball players. He uses his experiences and past as an example for his children.

The retired forward also told Fox Sports 1 that he believed that Karl’s comments were a slap in the face to single mothers everywhere. Credit the 38-year-old for taking the long view on this incident without going below the belt.

Karl and the former Bearcat shared seven seasons together that were successful for the most part. The 15-year veteran joked that he would be burning copies of the memoir, but it seems that much like Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith, he seems to have moved past their differences.

Comments made in print can still be hurtful and it’s admirable how the men that the coach has accused of being morally dubious have come out of this entire week looking better adjusted than the man sniping them in the media.